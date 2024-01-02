Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bannock County, Idaho today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pocatello High School at Sky View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 2

7:00 PM MT on January 2 Location: Smithfield, UT

Smithfield, UT How to Stream: Watch Here

Century High School at Burley High School