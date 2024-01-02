Blaine County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Blaine County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blaine County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mackay High School at Carey School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Carey, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wood River High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.