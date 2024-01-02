Canyon County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In Canyon County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
