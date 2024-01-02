Custer County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Custer County, Idaho today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Custer County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mackay High School at Carey School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Carey, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.