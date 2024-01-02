Twin Falls County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Twin Falls County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wood River High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Preston High School at Twin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.