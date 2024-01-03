Anthony Davis plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Davis, in his previous game (December 31 loss against the Pelicans), produced 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Davis, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25.3 30.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 11.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.4 PRA -- 40.8 45.1 PR -- 37.6 41.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Heat

Davis has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 18.2% and 20.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' Lakers average 103.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 112 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Heat have allowed 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 17th in the NBA, allowing 26.7 per game.

The Heat allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 25 9 6 4 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.