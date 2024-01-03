Wednesday's game at ExtraMile Arena has the Boise State Broncos (9-5) matching up with the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-8) at 8:30 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 67-57 victory for Boise State, who are favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Broncos lost 61-47 to Wyoming on Saturday.

Boise State vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

Boise State vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 67, Nevada 57

Boise State Schedule Analysis

When the Broncos took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are ranked No. 151 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 68-65, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Boise State has three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 151) on November 25

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 200) on November 29

62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 221) on December 21

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 238) on November 15

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 287) on November 13

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.7 BLK, 49.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 3.7 BLK, 49.5 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Natalie Pasco: 13.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 46.1 3PT% (35-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 46.1 3PT% (35-for-76) Mya Hansen: 8.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

8.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Elodie Lalotte: 6.9 PTS, 46.9 FG%

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game (scoring 62.9 points per game to rank 237th in college basketball while giving up 55.9 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

The Broncos are scoring 71.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 50.5 points per contest.

Defensively, Boise State has played better in home games this year, ceding 49.9 points per game, compared to 61.0 when playing on the road.

