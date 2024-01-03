In Cassia County, Idaho, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cassia County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Buhl High School at Declo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3

7:30 PM MT on January 3 Location: Declo, ID

Declo, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Raft River Senior High School