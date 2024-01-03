Custer County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Custer County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Custer County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butte County Middle-High School at Challis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Challis, ID
- Conference: 1A High Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
