Elmore County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shoshone High School at Glenns Ferry High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3
  • Location: Glenns Ferry, ID
  • Conference: Snake River
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.