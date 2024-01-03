Idaho vs. Denver Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Idaho Vandals (7-5) and the Denver Pioneers (4-9) at Magness Arena has a projected final score of 65-59 based on our computer prediction, with Idaho coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Vandals earned a 61-55 victory against Portland State.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Idaho vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Altitude
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Idaho vs. Denver Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho 65, Denver 59
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- The Vandals registered their signature win of the season on November 19, when they defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, who rank No. 136 in our computer rankings, 50-40.
- The Pioneers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins
- 50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 136) on November 19
- 56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 203) on November 17
- 61-55 on the road over Portland State (No. 266) on December 30
- 70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 332) on November 29
- 88-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341) on December 28
Idaho Leaders
- Kennedy Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Hope Butera: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Sarah Schmitt: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)
- Amalie Langer: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game, with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (206th in college basketball) and allow 54.8 per contest (32nd in college basketball).
- At home, the Vandals average 67.2 points per game. On the road, they average 64.
- Idaho is allowing more points at home (60.3 per game) than away (49.6).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.