Wednesday's contest between the Idaho Vandals (7-5) and the Denver Pioneers (4-9) at Magness Arena has a projected final score of 65-59 based on our computer prediction, with Idaho coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Vandals earned a 61-55 victory against Portland State.

Idaho vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Altitude

Altitude

Idaho vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 65, Denver 59

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals registered their signature win of the season on November 19, when they defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, who rank No. 136 in our computer rankings, 50-40.

The Pioneers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 136) on November 19

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 203) on November 17

61-55 on the road over Portland State (No. 266) on December 30

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 332) on November 29

88-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341) on December 28

Idaho Leaders

Kennedy Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Hope Butera: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

9 PTS, 8 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sarah Schmitt: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37) Amalie Langer: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game, with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (206th in college basketball) and allow 54.8 per contest (32nd in college basketball).

At home, the Vandals average 67.2 points per game. On the road, they average 64.

Idaho is allowing more points at home (60.3 per game) than away (49.6).

