Wednesday's contest at ICCU Arena has the Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) squaring off against the Idaho Vandals (7-7) at 9:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a win for St. Thomas by a score of 70-65, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 70, Idaho 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-4.8)

St. Thomas (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 134.8

Idaho's record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, while St. Thomas' is 7-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Vandals are 7-5-0 and the Tommies are 2-9-0. Idaho is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests, while St. Thomas has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals' +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.7 points per game (261st in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (130th in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game Idaho averages rank 283rd in college basketball. Its opponents grab 35.1 per contest.

Idaho knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Vandals rank 170th in college basketball by averaging 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 241st in college basketball, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

Idaho has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.7 per game (86th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (194th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.