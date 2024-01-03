How to Watch Idaho vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Idaho vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
- Northern Colorado vs North Dakota (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Northern Arizona vs Omaha (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
Idaho Stats Insights
- The Vandals have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Tommies have averaged.
- This season, Idaho has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.
- The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 314th.
- The Vandals' 71.7 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 60.9 the Tommies allow to opponents.
- Idaho is 7-5 when it scores more than 60.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Idaho Home & Away Comparison
- Idaho is putting up more points at home (77.9 per game) than on the road (61.6).
- In 2023-24 the Vandals are giving up 18.5 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (80.4).
- Beyond the arc, Idaho sinks fewer trifectas on the road (7 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.3%) than at home (38.4%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|L 82-67
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 61-58
|ICCU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Portland State
|L 77-72
|ICCU Arena
|1/3/2024
|St. Thomas
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/13/2024
|Eastern Washington
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/18/2024
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Holt Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.