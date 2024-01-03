The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

  • The Vandals have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Tommies have averaged.
  • This season, Idaho has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 314th.
  • The Vandals' 71.7 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 60.9 the Tommies allow to opponents.
  • Idaho is 7-5 when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

  • Idaho is putting up more points at home (77.9 per game) than on the road (61.6).
  • In 2023-24 the Vandals are giving up 18.5 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (80.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Idaho sinks fewer trifectas on the road (7 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.3%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ UC Riverside L 82-67 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 Sacramento State W 61-58 ICCU Arena
12/30/2023 Portland State L 77-72 ICCU Arena
1/3/2024 St. Thomas - ICCU Arena
1/13/2024 Eastern Washington - ICCU Arena
1/18/2024 @ Idaho State - Holt Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.