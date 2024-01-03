The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

The Vandals have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Tommies have averaged.

This season, Idaho has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.

The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 314th.

The Vandals' 71.7 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 60.9 the Tommies allow to opponents.

Idaho is 7-5 when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

Idaho is putting up more points at home (77.9 per game) than on the road (61.6).

In 2023-24 the Vandals are giving up 18.5 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (80.4).

Beyond the arc, Idaho sinks fewer trifectas on the road (7 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.3%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Idaho Upcoming Schedule