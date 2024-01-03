The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the St. Thomas vs. Idaho matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline Idaho Moneyline

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

Idaho has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Vandals have an ATS record of 3-5 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.

St. Thomas has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Tommies' 12 games have hit the over.

