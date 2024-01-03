Wednesday's contest that pits the Denver Pioneers (9-6) against the Idaho State Bengals (4-9) at Hamilton Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-69 in favor of Denver, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Idaho State vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ALT

ALT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium

Idaho State vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 80, Idaho State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Denver

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-10.9)

Denver (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.4

Denver is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Idaho State's 2-8-0 ATS record. The Pioneers have a 7-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bengals have a record of 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Denver is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests, while Idaho State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals put up 68.1 points per game (315th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (104th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential.

The 32.5 rebounds per game Idaho State accumulates rank 336th in the country, 2.1 more than the 30.4 its opponents record.

Idaho State connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Idaho State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.7 per game (263rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (254th in college basketball).

