The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing skid when visiting the Denver Pioneers (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. This contest is at 9:30 PM ET on ALT.

Idaho State vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
Idaho State Stats Insights

  • The Bengals have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, three percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.
  • This season, Idaho State has a 3-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bengals rank 273rd.
  • The Bengals' 68.1 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 77.6 the Pioneers allow.
  • When it scores more than 77.6 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Idaho State is scoring 15.0 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (62.4).
  • At home, the Bengals give up 61.4 points per game. Away, they give up 72.7.
  • Idaho State sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (28.9%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Oregon State L 76-57 Gill Coliseum
12/28/2023 Montana State L 74-66 Holt Arena
12/30/2023 Montana L 76-68 Holt Arena
1/3/2024 @ Denver - Hamilton Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Omaha - Holt Arena
1/11/2024 @ Portland State - Viking Pavillion

