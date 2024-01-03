How to Watch Idaho State vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing skid when visiting the Denver Pioneers (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. This contest is at 9:30 PM ET on ALT.
Idaho State vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, three percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.
- This season, Idaho State has a 3-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bengals rank 273rd.
- The Bengals' 68.1 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 77.6 the Pioneers allow.
- When it scores more than 77.6 points, Idaho State is 2-0.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Idaho State is scoring 15.0 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (62.4).
- At home, the Bengals give up 61.4 points per game. Away, they give up 72.7.
- Idaho State sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (28.9%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 76-57
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|Montana State
|L 74-66
|Holt Arena
|12/30/2023
|Montana
|L 76-68
|Holt Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Denver
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Omaha
|-
|Holt Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Portland State
|-
|Viking Pavillion
