The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing skid when visiting the Denver Pioneers (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. This contest is at 9:30 PM ET on ALT.

Idaho State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, three percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.

This season, Idaho State has a 3-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.

The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bengals rank 273rd.

The Bengals' 68.1 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 77.6 the Pioneers allow.

When it scores more than 77.6 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Idaho State is scoring 15.0 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (62.4).

At home, the Bengals give up 61.4 points per game. Away, they give up 72.7.

Idaho State sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (28.9%).

