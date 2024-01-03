The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Denver Pioneers (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Denver vs. Idaho State matchup.

Idaho State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT

Idaho State vs. Denver Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline

Idaho State vs. Denver Betting Trends

Idaho State has covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Bengals have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Denver has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of nine out of the Pioneers' 12 games this season have hit the over.

