Idaho State vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's game between the Idaho State Bengals (4-7) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-10) at Reed Gym has a projected final score of 69-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Idaho State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.
In their last time out, the Bengals lost 66-55 to Montana on Sunday.
Idaho State vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
Idaho State vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho State 69, North Dakota 55
Idaho State Schedule Analysis
- The Bengals defeated the No. 179-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UCSB Gauchos, 70-64, on November 15, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Idaho State has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.
Idaho State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 179) on November 15
- 55-52 over Air Force (No. 232) on November 26
- 54-50 at home over Utah Valley (No. 267) on December 6
Idaho State Leaders
- Kacey Spink: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Laura Bello: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%
- Maria Dias: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Tasia Jordan: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG%
- Sophia Covello: 5.5 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
Idaho State Performance Insights
- The Bengals are being outscored by 4.1 points per game with a -45 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.5 points per game (306th in college basketball) and allow 61.6 per outing (128th in college basketball).
