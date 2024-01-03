Wednesday's game between the Idaho State Bengals (4-7) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-10) at Reed Gym has a projected final score of 69-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Idaho State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their last time out, the Bengals lost 66-55 to Montana on Sunday.

Idaho State vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Idaho State vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 69, North Dakota 55

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

The Bengals defeated the No. 179-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UCSB Gauchos, 70-64, on November 15, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Idaho State has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Idaho State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 179) on November 15

55-52 over Air Force (No. 232) on November 26

54-50 at home over Utah Valley (No. 267) on December 6

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Laura Bello: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%

9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG% Maria Dias: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Tasia Jordan: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG% Sophia Covello: 5.5 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals are being outscored by 4.1 points per game with a -45 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.5 points per game (306th in college basketball) and allow 61.6 per outing (128th in college basketball).

