Idaho State vs. Denver January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (8-5) play the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This clash is available on ALT.
Idaho State vs. Denver Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ALT
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Brayden Parker: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kiree Huie: 12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Idaho State vs. Denver Stat Comparison
|Denver Rank
|Denver AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|35th
|83.5
|Points Scored
|69.4
|289th
|304th
|76.5
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|52nd
|72nd
|39.4
|Rebounds
|33.6
|293rd
|130th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|275th
|156th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6
|305th
|205th
|13.2
|Assists
|12.7
|235th
|15th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|13
|276th
