The Denver Pioneers (8-5) play the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This clash is available on ALT.

Idaho State vs. Denver Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ALT

Idaho State Players to Watch

Brayden Parker: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Kiree Huie: 12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Maleek Arington: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaxon Brenchley: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Carr: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK DeAndre Craig: 7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Idaho State vs. Denver Stat Comparison

Denver Rank Denver AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 35th 83.5 Points Scored 69.4 289th 304th 76.5 Points Allowed 65.2 52nd 72nd 39.4 Rebounds 33.6 293rd 130th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 7.9 275th 156th 7.8 3pt Made 6 305th 205th 13.2 Assists 12.7 235th 15th 8.9 Turnovers 13 276th

