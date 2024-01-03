The Idaho State Bengals (4-9) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Pioneers (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hamilton Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET on ALT. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Idaho State vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ALT

ALT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Denver -7.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho State and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points just once this season.

The average over/under for Idaho State's matchups this season is 135.6, 13.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Idaho State has only covered the spread two times in 10 opportunities this season.

Idaho State has been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and has walked away with the win one time (12.5%) in those games.

This season, the Bengals have been at least a +275 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Idaho State has a 26.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Idaho State vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 8 80% 84.4 152.5 77.6 145.1 152.2 Idaho State 1 10% 68.1 152.5 67.5 145.1 133.6

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals' 68.1 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 77.6 the Pioneers allow.

Idaho State vs. Denver Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 5-5-0 1-0 7-3-0 Idaho State 2-8-0 0-3 8-2-0

Idaho State vs. Denver Home/Away Splits

Denver Idaho State 5-1 Home Record 3-2 3-4 Away Record 1-6 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-3-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 92.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-0-0 5-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

