Idaho State vs. North Dakota January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-7) play the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Reed Gym. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET.
Idaho State vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Kacie Borowicz: 18.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nakiyah Hurst: 12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rakiyah Beal: 5.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
