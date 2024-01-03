The Idaho State Bengals (4-7) will look to break a three-game losing run when they host the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Fighting Hawks have lost five games straight.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Hawks score an average of 62.7 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 61.6 the Bengals allow to opponents.
  • North Dakota is 3-2 when it scores more than 61.6 points.
  • Idaho State's record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The 57.5 points per game the Bengals average are 14.1 fewer points than the Fighting Hawks give up (71.6).
  • When Idaho State totals more than 71.6 points, it is 1-1.
  • North Dakota is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.
  • The Bengals shoot 36.9% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Fighting Hawks concede defensively.
  • The Fighting Hawks' 38.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Bengals have conceded.

Idaho State Leaders

  • Kacey Spink: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Laura Bello: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%
  • Maria Dias: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Tasia Jordan: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG%
  • Sophia Covello: 5.5 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ BYU L 79-76 Marriott Center
12/29/2023 @ Montana State L 58-56 Worthington Arena
12/31/2023 @ Montana L 66-55 Dahlberg Arena
1/3/2024 North Dakota - Reed Gym
1/6/2024 @ South Dakota - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/11/2024 Portland State - Reed Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.