The Idaho State Bengals (4-7) will look to break a three-game losing run when they host the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Fighting Hawks have lost five games straight.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks score an average of 62.7 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 61.6 the Bengals allow to opponents.

North Dakota is 3-2 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Idaho State's record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Bengals average are 14.1 fewer points than the Fighting Hawks give up (71.6).

When Idaho State totals more than 71.6 points, it is 1-1.

North Dakota is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.

The Bengals shoot 36.9% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Fighting Hawks concede defensively.

The Fighting Hawks' 38.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Bengals have conceded.

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Laura Bello: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%

9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG% Maria Dias: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Tasia Jordan: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG% Sophia Covello: 5.5 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Idaho State Schedule