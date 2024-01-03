How to Watch the Idaho State vs. North Dakota Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Idaho State Bengals (4-7) will look to break a three-game losing run when they host the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Fighting Hawks have lost five games straight.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Idaho State vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Hawks score an average of 62.7 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 61.6 the Bengals allow to opponents.
- North Dakota is 3-2 when it scores more than 61.6 points.
- Idaho State's record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
- The 57.5 points per game the Bengals average are 14.1 fewer points than the Fighting Hawks give up (71.6).
- When Idaho State totals more than 71.6 points, it is 1-1.
- North Dakota is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.
- The Bengals shoot 36.9% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Fighting Hawks concede defensively.
- The Fighting Hawks' 38.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Bengals have conceded.
Idaho State Leaders
- Kacey Spink: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Laura Bello: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%
- Maria Dias: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Tasia Jordan: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG%
- Sophia Covello: 5.5 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
Idaho State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|L 79-76
|Marriott Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Montana State
|L 58-56
|Worthington Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Montana
|L 66-55
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/3/2024
|North Dakota
|-
|Reed Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/11/2024
|Portland State
|-
|Reed Gym
