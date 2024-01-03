The Idaho Vandals (5-5) meet the Denver Pioneers (3-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Magness Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Idaho vs. Denver Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Idaho Players to Watch

Kennedy Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Hope Butera: 8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Sarah Schmitt: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Amalie Langer: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Asha Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Emma Smith: 12.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jojo Jones: 11.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Makayla Minett: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Emily Counsel: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Angelina Robles: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

