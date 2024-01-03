The Idaho Vandals (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Denver Pioneers (4-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Magness Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Idaho vs. Denver Scoring Comparison

The Vandals put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Pioneers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Idaho is 3-1.

Denver is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The 62.9 points per game the Pioneers record are 8.1 more points than the Vandals give up (54.8).

Denver has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 54.8 points.

Idaho has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Pioneers shoot 39.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Vandals allow defensively.

The Vandals make 40.8% of their shots from the field, equaling the Pioneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Idaho Leaders

Kennedy Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

11.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Hope Butera: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

9 PTS, 8 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Sarah Schmitt: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37) Amalie Langer: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Asha Phillips: 8.1 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Idaho Schedule