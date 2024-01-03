Idaho vs. St. Thomas January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5) meet the Idaho Vandals (6-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena. This matchup will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Idaho vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games
- December 21 at UC Riverside
- December 28 at home vs Sacramento State
- December 30 at home vs Portland State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Players to Watch
- Julius Mims: 9.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- D'Angelo Minnis: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quinn Denker: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyson Rose: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terren Frank: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Idaho vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison
|Idaho Rank
|Idaho AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|233rd
|73.1
|Points Scored
|69.9
|284th
|112th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|63.4
|29th
|258th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|32.6
|324th
|279th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|317th
|94th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.8
|70th
|171st
|13.7
|Assists
|14.1
|145th
|88th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|9.4
|23rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.