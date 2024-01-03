The Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Idaho Vandals (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ICCU Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -3.5 131.5

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho has combined with its opponent to score more than 131.5 points in 10 of 12 games this season.

Idaho's games this year have had a 140.8-point total on average, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Idaho's ATS record is 6-6-0 this year.

Idaho (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 13.6% less often than St. Thomas (7-4-0) this season.

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 4 36.4% 72.7 144.4 60.9 130 135.4 Idaho 10 83.3% 71.7 144.4 69.1 130 141.2

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 60.9 the Tommies give up to opponents.

Idaho is 6-4 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 7-4-0 2-4 2-9-0 Idaho 6-6-0 3-5 7-5-0

Idaho vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits

St. Thomas Idaho 6-0 Home Record 5-3 3-4 Away Record 1-4 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-2-0 6-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 1-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

