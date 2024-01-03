The Utah Jazz (15-19), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET, look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Detroit Pistons (3-30).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Pistons matchup.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Jazz are being outscored by 4.1 points per game with a -141 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.8 points per game (19th in the NBA) and give up 117.9 per contest (22nd in the league).

The Pistons have a -373 scoring differential, falling short by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.4 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 121.7 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

These teams average 224.2 points per game combined, 15.3 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 239.6 combined points per game, 0.1 more points than this contest's total.

Utah has compiled a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has compiled a 12-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Jazz Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Lauri Markkanen 20.5 -118 23.2 Collin Sexton 17.5 -118 15.6 Simone Fontecchio 11.5 -111 9.1 John Collins 11.5 -110 13.6 Kris Dunn 5.5 -143 5.3

Jazz and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

