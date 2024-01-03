Jazz vs. Pistons January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Utah Jazz (10-18) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-25) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSDET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Jazz vs. Pistons Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSDET
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games
- December 28 at the Pelicans
- December 21 at the Pistons
- January 1 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 30 at home vs the Heat
- December 23 at the Raptors
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posts 23.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.
- John Collins puts up 14.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.
- Collin Sexton posts 15 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Kelly Olynyk posts 7.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 10 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- The Pistons are receiving 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Killian Hayes this year.
- Isaiah Stewart gets the Pistons 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jaden Ivey is putting up 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Pistons
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|108.9
|119.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.8
|45.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.