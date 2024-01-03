On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Utah Jazz (10-18) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-25) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSDET.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSDET

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.

John Collins puts up 14.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Collin Sexton posts 15 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Kelly Olynyk posts 7.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Pistons Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 10 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Pistons are receiving 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Killian Hayes this year.

Isaiah Stewart gets the Pistons 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey is putting up 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor.

Jazz vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Jazz Pistons 112.3 Points Avg. 108.9 119.7 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 45.3% Field Goal % 46.3% 35.3% Three Point % 33.2%

