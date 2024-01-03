The Utah Jazz (15-19) are favored (by 7.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-30) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -7.5 239.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points 12 times.

Utah has an average point total of 231.7 in its contests this year, 7.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Jazz have put together a 20-14-0 record against the spread.

Utah has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

Utah has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 12 35.3% 113.8 224.2 117.9 239.6 230.9 Pistons 13 39.4% 110.4 224.2 121.7 239.6 227.7

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

Four of Jazz's last 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Utah has fared better at home, covering 12 times in 15 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.

The 113.8 points per game the Jazz put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (121.7).

When Utah scores more than 121.7 points, it is 9-0 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Jazz and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 20-14 0-0 18-16 Pistons 12-21 8-13 21-12

Jazz vs. Pistons Point Insights

Jazz Pistons 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.4 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 9-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-5 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 121.7 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-5

