The Utah Jazz (15-19) are favored (by 7.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-30) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: KJZZ and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -7.5 239.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points 12 times.
  • Utah has an average point total of 231.7 in its contests this year, 7.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Jazz have put together a 20-14-0 record against the spread.
  • Utah has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
  • Utah has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Jazz 12 35.3% 113.8 224.2 117.9 239.6 230.9
Pistons 13 39.4% 110.4 224.2 121.7 239.6 227.7

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • The Jazz have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • Four of Jazz's last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Utah has fared better at home, covering 12 times in 15 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.
  • The 113.8 points per game the Jazz put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (121.7).
  • When Utah scores more than 121.7 points, it is 9-0 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Jazz and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 20-14 0-0 18-16
Pistons 12-21 8-13 21-12

Jazz vs. Pistons Point Insights

Jazz Pistons
113.8
Points Scored (PG)
 110.4
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
9-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-2
7-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-5
117.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 121.7
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
8-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-2
6-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-5

