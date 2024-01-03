The Detroit Pistons (3-30) will visit the Utah Jazz (15-19) after losing 15 road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Utah has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Pistons are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Jazz put up 7.9 fewer points per game (113.8) than the Pistons give up (121.7).

Utah has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 121.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz put up 119.1 points per game in home games, compared to 109.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.5 points per contest.

Utah allows 113.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 121.4 in away games.

When it comes to total threes made, the Jazz have played better when playing at home this year, draining 13.6 per game, compared to 12.8 in away games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 34.8% three-point percentage at home and a 35.2% clip in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Injuries