Player prop bet odds for Lauri Markkanen, Cade Cunningham and others are listed when the Utah Jazz host the Detroit Pistons at Delta Center on Wednesday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 22.5-point total set for Markkanen on Wednesday is 0.7 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Markkanen's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Collin Sexton Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 17.5-point prop bet set for Collin Sexton on Wednesday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average.

Sexton has collected 3.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 11.5-point over/under for John Collins on Wednesday is 2.1 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 7.9 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).

Collins has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +116) 8.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 23.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average.

He has pulled down 4.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (8.5).

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

