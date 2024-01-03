Jerome County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jerome County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jerome County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley High School at Raft River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Malta, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.