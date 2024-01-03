John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 127-90 win against the Mavericks, Collins tallied 15 points.

Now let's examine Collins' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.6 12.0 Rebounds 5.5 7.9 7.0 Assists -- 0.7 0.4 PRA -- 22.2 19.4 PR -- 21.5 19 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



John Collins Insights vs. the Pistons

Collins is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.8 per game.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, most among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 121.7 points per contest, the Pistons are the 26th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.8 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.6 makes per contest.

John Collins vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 32 13 9 1 0 1 2

