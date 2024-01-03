Kootenai County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Kootenai County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake City High School at Moscow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 3
- Location: Moscow, ID
- Conference: Inland Empire Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
