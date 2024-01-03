Latah County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Latah County, Idaho has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake City High School at Moscow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 3
- Location: Moscow, ID
- Conference: Inland Empire Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at Lapwai High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 3
- Location: Lapwai, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kendrick Senior High School at Potlatch Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 3
- Location: Potlatch, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
