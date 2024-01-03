The Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen included, face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 127-90 win over the Mavericks (his last action) Markkanen put up 17 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Markkanen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.2 22.5 Rebounds 7.5 8.5 8.1 Assists -- 1.6 2.2 PRA -- 33.3 32.8 PR -- 31.7 30.6 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.8



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Markkanen has made 8.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.4 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz average the most possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 121.7 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.8 assists per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 36 38 5 1 9 0 1 11/23/2022 34 13 8 2 3 0 0

