Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (15-19) will host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (3-30) at Delta Center on Wednesday, January 3. It tips off at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Lauri Markkanen vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 908.6 1242.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.9 37.7 Fantasy Rank - 27

Lauri Markkanen vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen averages 23.2 points, 8.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game, making 48.7% of shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Jazz have been outscored by 4.1 points per game (scoring 113.8 points per game to rank 19th in the league while allowing 117.9 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA) and have a -141 scoring differential overall.

Utah pulls down 46.2 rebounds per game (fourth in the league) while conceding 42.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by four boards per game.

The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 14. They shoot 35% from deep while their opponents hit 37.5% from long range.

Utah has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15.6 per game (29th in NBA action) while forcing 12.3 (23rd in the league).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham's averages for the season are 23 points, 4 rebounds and 7.3 assists, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Pistons have been outscored by 11.3 points per game (posting 110.4 points per game, 26th in league, while allowing 121.7 per contest, 26th in NBA) and have a -373 scoring differential.

Detroit averages 43.4 rebounds per game (20th in league), compared to the 42.8 of its opponents.

The Pistons knock down 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34% rate (28th in NBA), compared to the 11.6 per outing their opponents make, shooting 38% from deep.

Detroit loses the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 15.8 (30th in league) while its opponents average 11.7.

Lauri Markkanen vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game -0.4 -7.5 Usage Percentage 25% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 53.9% Total Rebound Pct 14.2% 6.4% Assist Pct 7.7% 34.2%

