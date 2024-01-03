Lewis County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lewis County, Idaho today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Clearwater Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 3
- Location: Kooskia, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.