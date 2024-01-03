The Utah Jazz, Simone Fontecchio included, face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Fontecchio posted 24 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 127-90 win against the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll break down Fontecchio's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.1 11.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.9 Assists -- 1.1 0.9 PRA -- 13.2 16.1 PR -- 12.1 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fontecchio's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, most among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 121.7 points per game.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are seventh in the league, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 29 16 2 0 4 0 1

