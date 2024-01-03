Twin Falls County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Twin Falls County, Idaho today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buhl High School at Declo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Declo, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carey School at Lighthouse Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
