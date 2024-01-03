The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

In games Villanova shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 46th.

The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats record are just 4.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.5).

Villanova is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Xavier has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 170th.

The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.5).

Xavier is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Villanova has been worse at home this year, averaging 72 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in away games.

The Wildcats are surrendering 58.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).

Villanova is draining 10.6 treys per game, which is 0.8 more than it is averaging in away games (9.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 36.1% away from home.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).

The Musketeers conceded fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.

At home, Xavier drained 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule