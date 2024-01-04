Ada County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Ada County, Idaho today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmett High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
