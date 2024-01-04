Alexander Wennberg will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators face off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Considering a bet on Wennberg in the Kraken-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:40 per game on the ice, is 0.

In five of 38 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 38 games this season, Wennberg has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wennberg has an assist in 10 of 38 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Wennberg goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wennberg has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 38 Games 3 15 Points 1 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

