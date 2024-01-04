When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Andre Burakovsky light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Andre Burakovsky score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Burakovsky stats and insights

Burakovsky is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Burakovsky has picked up one assist on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 118 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Burakovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:16 Home W 3-0 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 2-1 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 9:08 Home L 2-1 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 6:05 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 17:47 Home W 7-4 10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-1 10/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-1 SO 10/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 3-0 10/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-1

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

