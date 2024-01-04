Andre Burakovsky and the Seattle Kraken will play the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Prop bets for Burakovsky in that upcoming Kraken-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andre Burakovsky vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Burakovsky Season Stats Insights

Burakovsky's plus-minus rating this season, in 9:50 per game on the ice, is -1.

Burakovsky has yet to score a goal through nine games this year.

Burakovsky has tallied point in two of nine games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Burakovsky has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Burakovsky hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burakovsky going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Burakovsky Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 1 3 Points 3 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

