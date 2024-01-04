If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Bannock County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Century High School at Pocatello High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4

7:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID Conference: Great Basin (East)

Great Basin (East) How to Stream: Watch Here

Marsh Valley High School at South Fremont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4

7:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: St. Anthony, ID

St. Anthony, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Highland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4

7:30 PM MT on January 4 Location: Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Thunder Ridge High School at Highland High School