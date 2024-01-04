Bannock County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Bannock County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Century High School at Pocatello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Conference: Great Basin (East)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marsh Valley High School at South Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: St. Anthony, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunder Ridge High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
