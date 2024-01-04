Bingham County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bingham County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelley High School at Bonneville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idaho Falls High School at Blackfoot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.