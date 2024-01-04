Bonneville County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bonneville County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelley High School at Bonneville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunder Ridge High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idaho Falls High School at Blackfoot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
