Can we anticipate Brian Dumoulin lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumoulin stats and insights

  • In two of 37 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.
  • Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 118 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 3-0
12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:20 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.