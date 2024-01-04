Canyon County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Canyon County, Idaho, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Vallivue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Caldwell , ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notus High School at Liberty Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gem State Academy at Rimrock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 4
- Location: Bruneau, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.